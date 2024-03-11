USA Financial Formulas Sells 2,641 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

USA Financial Formulas decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,075,000 after acquiring an additional 357,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,719,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,561,000 after acquiring an additional 166,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,261. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $50.04.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,503 shares of company stock worth $8,916,478 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

