Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Utah Medical Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $69.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.78. Utah Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59. The company has a market cap of $251.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.12.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,732,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Further Reading

