Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 567.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.11% of Valaris worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 15.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Valaris by 748.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Valaris by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAL. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Valaris

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.