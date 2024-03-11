VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 393.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 2.4% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.85. 718,752 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.