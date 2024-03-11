Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 346,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $59,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 270,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.05. 514,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $180.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

