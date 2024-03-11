Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Trimmed by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.08. 235,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $180.05. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

