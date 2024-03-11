Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 67,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,059,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,328,000 after purchasing an additional 128,431 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 88,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.56. 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,199,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $121.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

