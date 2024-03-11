Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 313,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 81,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 476,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,454,000 after acquiring an additional 41,370 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $151.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $152.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

