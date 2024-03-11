Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 16,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 23,554 shares.The stock last traded at $109.04 and had previously closed at $109.92.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $893.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 164.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

