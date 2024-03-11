Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $108.57 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $110.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

