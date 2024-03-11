Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 108.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $108.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $110.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.18.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

