Vanquis Banking Group’s (VANQ) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of VANQ traded down GBX 62.10 ($0.79) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 62.10 ($0.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,711,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,267. The stock has a market cap of £159.27 million, a PE ratio of 388.13 and a beta of 1.45. Vanquis Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 62.10 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 245.40 ($3.11). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.61.

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

