VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 89.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

