Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) SVP Sean C. Flynn Sells 8,115 Shares

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $44.59. 559,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,846. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $50.09.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on VCEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get Our Latest Report on VCEL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 54.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 44,507 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 28,262 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Vericel by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Vericel by 718.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.