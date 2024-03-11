Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

HEICO Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HEICO stock traded down $2.66 on Monday, reaching $183.79. 99,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,969. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $153.63 and a 52 week high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.84.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

