Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Royal Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,973,000 after acquiring an additional 114,212 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,280,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,165,000 after acquiring an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $239,552,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,044 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $114.18. 216,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $52,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.