Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.52 on Monday, reaching $870.76. The company had a trading volume of 41,133,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,323,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $666.33 and its 200-day moving average is $533.18.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

