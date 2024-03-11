Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $377,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.6 %

Broadcom stock traded down $21.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,287.59. 1,570,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,218.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,026.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

