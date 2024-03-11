Verity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,476 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFF. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,189,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,099,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $32.21. 1,068,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,886. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

