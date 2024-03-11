Verity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $337.78. 357,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,285. The company has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.