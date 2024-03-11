Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 173 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 92,711 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,622,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,430.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 54,778 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $58.73. The company had a trading volume of 927,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,862. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

