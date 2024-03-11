Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 369 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.
Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.60. 1,343,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,818,587. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.92.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
