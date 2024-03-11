Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,330 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,817. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

