Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Southern by 1,247.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 260,807 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Southern by 3.7% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Southern by 3.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.14. 887,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686,532. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.65. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,463. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

