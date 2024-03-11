Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.38. 7,326,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,523,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $172.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

