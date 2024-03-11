Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,556 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $8,639,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in PayPal by 27,070.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in PayPal by 17.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,576 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.06. 5,825,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,464,326. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

