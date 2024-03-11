Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 502 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in NVIDIA by 350.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $870.76. The stock had a trading volume of 41,133,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,323,328. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

