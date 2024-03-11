Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,217 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB remained flat at $50.79 during trading on Monday. 804,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,220. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.