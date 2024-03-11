Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 670 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

ORCL traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,630,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,083. The company has a market capitalization of $313.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

