VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $81.40 million and approximately $2,123.30 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,711,715 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,708,952.75323623. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.01045205 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $9,717.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

