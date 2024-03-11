Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Viad worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Viad by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 46.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 68.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Viad by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Stock Performance

Shares of Viad stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Viad Corp has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $38.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $291.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.81 million. Viad had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Viad from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viad

Viad Profile

(Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.