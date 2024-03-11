Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE VSCO opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

