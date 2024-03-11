Videndum (LON:VID) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Videndum Stock Down 2.1 %
Videndum stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting GBX 322 ($4.09). 53,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.39. The firm has a market cap of £303.32 million, a P/E ratio of 920.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 330.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 358.61. Videndum has a 1 year low of GBX 266 ($3.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 930 ($11.80).
Videndum Company Profile
