Videndum (LON:VID) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Videndum Stock Down 2.1 %

Videndum stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting GBX 322 ($4.09). 53,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.39. The firm has a market cap of £303.32 million, a P/E ratio of 920.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 330.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 358.61. Videndum has a 1 year low of GBX 266 ($3.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 930 ($11.80).

Videndum Company Profile

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

