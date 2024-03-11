Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 190.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 137,947 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.90. 1,699,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,285,157. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $286.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

