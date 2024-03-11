Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Raised by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 5.3% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in Visa by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5,907.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after buying an additional 217,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,311 shares of company stock worth $19,333,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.48. 684,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,167. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $286.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

