Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VYGR opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $508.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $14.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 782,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 616,814 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,380,000 after buying an additional 554,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 479.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 450,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.