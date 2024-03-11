Vulcan Forged PYR Hits One Day Volume of $18.34 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $273.18 million and approximately $18.34 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $9.72 or 0.00013392 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00016994 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00025485 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,602.90 or 1.00011427 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.83 or 0.00191245 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 9.75757106 USD and is down -4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $19,892,093.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

