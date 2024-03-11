Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 537,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,205,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.07% of Atlanta Braves as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of BATRK stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $38.51. 17,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,346. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $50.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

