Wanchain One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.82 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $62.12 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00067475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00020804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00018974 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001501 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,658,912 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

