Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Down 3.6%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.22 and last traded at $58.75. Approximately 76,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 755,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.95.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

