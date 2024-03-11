Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CEO Sells $599,000.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 8th, Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $88,434.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $558,500.00.

NYSE:W opened at $61.54 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on W shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Wayfair by 2,236.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,583 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Wayfair by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,004,000 after acquiring an additional 962,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $18,969,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $35,482,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

