Wedbush Lowers PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Price Target to $20.00

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepGen’s FY2028 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Shares of PEPG opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. PepGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

In other PepGen news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,557,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $27,212,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,179,273 shares in the company, valued at $97,667,464.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PepGen by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,609,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after buying an additional 417,573 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,915,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in PepGen by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $906,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

