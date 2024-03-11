Wedbush Lowers PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Price Target to $20.00

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepGen’s FY2028 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.
Shares of PEPG opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. PepGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
In other PepGen news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,557,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $27,212,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,179,273 shares in the company, valued at $97,667,464.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
