Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR):

3/1/2024 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Kymera Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

KYMR traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $42.81. 302,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,857. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.30.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.00% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $164,677.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at $772,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,676. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

