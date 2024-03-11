Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR):
- 3/1/2024 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2024 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2024 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2024 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2024 – Kymera Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %
KYMR traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $42.81. 302,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,857. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.30.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.00% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kymera Therapeutics
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.