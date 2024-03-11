Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $9.01

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $9.31. Weibo shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 396,833 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Weibo by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,773 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Weibo by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Weibo by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

