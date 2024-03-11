Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Weis Markets from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Weis Markets Price Performance

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

WMK stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $86.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.32%.

Institutional Trading of Weis Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 59,829 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Weis Markets by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Weis Markets by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 330.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares in the last quarter.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Further Reading

