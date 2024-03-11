Wendy Wai Ting Kei Purchases 1,768 Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Director Wendy Wai Ting Kei purchased 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,979.11.

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFI stock traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$11.70. The company had a trading volume of 104,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.94. NFI Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFI. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.58.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

