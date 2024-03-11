WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 27000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

WesCan Energy Trading Down 22.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.03.

WesCan Energy Company Profile

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

