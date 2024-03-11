Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WAL. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.