Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.58

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 70862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

WEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank set a C$0.80 price target on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.73.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of C$246.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Steven Hofer bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$63,000.00. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

