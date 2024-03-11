Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.